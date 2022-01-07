“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Jim Gaffigan, Peter Dinklage and More to Appear Week of January 10th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th:

Monday, January 10 Steve Harvey ( Judge Steve Harvey ) Clayton Echard ( The Bachelor ) Musical Guest Milky Chance

Tuesday, January 11 Jim Gaffigan ( Comedy Monster ) Ann Dowd ( Mass ) Musical Guest Ryan Hurd

Wednesday, January 12 David Spade Alana Haim ( Licorice Pizza ) Musical Guest Jay Wheeler

Thursday, January 13 Peter Dinklage ( Cyrano ) Fortune Feimster (Stand-up Comedy Tour) Musical Guest Oliver Tree

Friday, January 14 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.