“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Jim Gaffigan, Peter Dinklage and More to Appear Week of January 10th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th:
- Monday, January 10
- Steve Harvey (Judge Steve Harvey)
- Clayton Echard (The Bachelor)
- Musical Guest Milky Chance
- Tuesday, January 11
- Jim Gaffigan (Comedy Monster)
- Ann Dowd (Mass)
- Musical Guest Ryan Hurd
- Wednesday, January 12
- David Spade
- Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
- Musical Guest Jay Wheeler
- Thursday, January 13
- Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
- Fortune Feimster (Stand-up Comedy Tour)
- Musical Guest Oliver Tree
- Friday, January 14
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.