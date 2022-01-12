Disney Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Creation of Space 220 Collectible Cards

Did you know that a limited-edition set of collectible cards were developed exclusively for the Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT? Today, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of these unique collectibles.
What’s Happening:
- These collectible cards feature beautiful artwork and space-themed facts that encourage curiosity about space exploration and inspire the next generation of astronauts, engineers and physicists.
- Disney has released this behind-the-scenes video looking at the various stages and forms of artwork used in the creation of the cards:
- Space 220 Trading Cards are available with the purchase of any zero proof (non-alcoholic) cocktail or children’s meal and each card pack contains five cards pulled from a limited-release series.
- Cards in each series feature either Space Trivia, Food in Space Trivia, or Space Technology and may include a rare Tech-Specs card that gives an inside look at current and future space technologies.
- Disney also shared that the recently released trading cards featuring Venus, Earth and Mercury are just the beginning of this inspiring series. There are plans for more planetary-themed collections on the horizon at Space 220.
- Check out our tour of Space 220 from opening day back in September!