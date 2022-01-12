Disney Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Creation of Space 220 Collectible Cards

Did you know that a limited-edition set of collectible cards were developed exclusively for the Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT? Today, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of these unique collectibles.

What’s Happening:

These collectible cards feature beautiful artwork and space-themed facts that encourage curiosity about space exploration and inspire the next generation of astronauts, engineers and physicists.

Disney has released this behind-the-scenes video looking at the various stages and forms of artwork used in the creation of the cards:

Space 220 Trading Cards are available with the purchase of any zero proof (non-alcoholic) cocktail or children’s meal and each card pack contains five cards pulled from a limited-release series.

Cards in each series feature either Space Trivia, Food in Space Trivia, or Space Technology and may include a rare Tech-Specs card that gives an inside look at current and future space technologies.

Disney also shared that the recently released trading cards featuring Venus, Earth and Mercury are just the beginning of this inspiring series. There are plans for more planetary-themed collections on the horizon at Space 220.

Check out our tour of Space 220