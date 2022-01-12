Lyric Video for “Don’t Give Up (On the Brink of a Miracle)” from “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Released

Hollywood Records has released the lyric video for “Don't Give Up (On the Brink of a Miracle)” from the soundtrack for Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

What’s Happening:

“Don't Give Up (On the Brink of a Miracle)” is performed by Tammy Faye Bakker, who is portrayed by Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye .

. Praised by critics for its captivating performances, the film is now available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD.

You can stream the complete soundtrack for the film on your favorite streaming service

About The Eyes of Tammy Faye: