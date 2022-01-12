Lyric Video for “Don’t Give Up (On the Brink of a Miracle)” from “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Released

Hollywood Records has released the lyric video for “Don't Give Up (On the Brink of a Miracle)” from the soundtrack for Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
What’s Happening:
- “Don't Give Up (On the Brink of a Miracle)” is performed by Tammy Faye Bakker, who is portrayed by Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
- Praised by critics for its captivating performances, the film is now available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD.
- You can stream the complete soundtrack for the film on your favorite streaming service.
About The Eyes of Tammy Faye:
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain). In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) built a burgeoning religious broadcasting network and theme park – until rivals, financial wrongdoing and scandal toppled their empire.