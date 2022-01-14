Tiffany Haddish Arrested for Suspected DUI While Filming New “Haunted Mansion” Film in Georgia

Actress Tiffany Haddish, who is currently filming Disney’s upcoming film adaptation of The Haunted Mansion in Georgia, was arrested this morning on a suspected DUI charge.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Tiffany Haddish was arrested in her car this morning on a suspected DUI charge.
- Released after posting a $1,666 bond at around 6:30AM local time, a local law enforcement source of Deadline’s said the Grammy winner was found by Peachtree City police after calls to the cops of a driver falling asleep at the wheel.
- The Girls Trip star refused a breathalyzer in the predawn Friday hours and that is what led to her immediate arrest by law enforcement. Results of blood work that the sometimes self-admitted hard partying Haddish had today have not yet been released.
- This development follows the recent death of her grandmother and close friend Bob Saget.
- In an ironic twist, Haddish is to be seen soon as a police detective in the AppleTV+ series The Afterparty, which debuts on January 28th.
- Haddish is starring in Disney’s new Haunted Mansion film along with Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield and Danny DeVito.
- The new movie began production in Atlanta in September, with Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) helming the film and making his big-budget studio debut with a script by Katie Dippold.