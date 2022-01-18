EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Food and Merchandise Offerings

Disney held a media event for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts today, giving us a closer look at some of the food and merchandise available during the Festival.

A spread of merchandise available for the Festival of the Arts.

The four limited edition pins for the event were cleverly placed on an easel.

A closer look at each of the pins.

As with all EPCOT Festivals, a couple of special MagicBands are available.

Another must have for any Festival is a Spirit Jersey!

There’s also this fantastic Figment Tervis tumbler.

If you participate in Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt, you’ll receive one of these figurines that you can paint yourself.

Of course, a big part of the Festival of the Arts is the art itself, and many different pieces of art can be purchased all throughout EPCOT.

For more on the Festival of the Arts merchandise, including prices, check out our opening day report.

The event also featured some sample food items that can be found at various booths throughout the park.

Deconstructed French Onion Soup from The Deconstructed Dish.

Roasted Bone Marrow from Gourmet Landscapes.

Pan-Seared Scallops from The Artist’s Table.

Passion Fruit Mousse from Vibrante & Vivido: Encanto Cocina

Decadent Valrhona Chocolate with Dark Chocolate Mousse from Deco Delights.

Deconstructed Apple Pie a la Mode from Deconstructed Dish.

Brooklyn Brewery Pulp Art Hazy IPA from Pop Eats!

One of the best ways to try multiple drinks is by getting a beer flight.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs daily through February 21st, 2022.