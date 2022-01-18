New Trailer Released for Season 4 of “grown-ish” – Returning January 27th on Freeform

With senior year about to end, Zoey and her friends face new heartbreak and plenty of difficult decisions as season 4 of grown-ish returns on Freeform.
What’s Happening:
- The fourth season of grown-ish will soon be returning, and a new trailer for the second half of the season has been released.
- The season will continue beginning Thursday, January 27th on Freeform, and streams the next day on Hulu.
- In advance of the new episodes, viewers can catch up on grown-ish now streaming on Hulu.
About grown-ish:
- From black-ish executive producer, Kenya Barris, comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.
More Disney TV News:
- To celebrate the arrival of the new series Single Drunk Female, Freeform is hosting a pop-up event, giving viewers the chance to enter the Fresh Start Mart pop-up for free.
- Hulu has released an all-new trailer plus the key art for season 2 of their original series, Dollface.
- How I Met Your Father on Hulu has dedicated the first episode in the series to the late Bob Saget.