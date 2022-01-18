New Trailer Released for Season 4 of “grown-ish” – Returning January 27th on Freeform

With senior year about to end, Zoey and her friends face new heartbreak and plenty of difficult decisions as season 4 of grown-ish returns on Freeform.

What’s Happening:

The fourth season of grown-ish will soon be returning, and a new trailer for the second half of the season has been released.

The season will continue beginning Thursday, January 27th on Freeform, and streams the next day on Hulu

In advance of the new episodes, viewers can catch up on grown-ish now streaming on Hulu.

About grown-ish:

