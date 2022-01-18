Limited Edition Boba Fett on Throne Statue from Gentle Giant Now Available for Pre-Order

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

This limited edition piece showcases Tatooine’s new Daimyo in full armor atop his throne and holding his blaster rifle.

Fans can place their orders for this stunning statue now, but hurry, as there are only 1000 items available during this limited edition run.

The Boba Fett (on Throne Statue) Premier Collection Statue is limited to 2 pieces per account. It retails for $350.00 and will be released in June 2022. A link for the Boba Fett statue can be found below.

“Meet the new boss! Having disposed of Bib Fortuna and taken over Jabba's palace in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett is ready to take on all comers in his next adventure!”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Boba Fett (on Throne Statue) Premier Collection Statue – Gentle Giant Ltd – $350.00