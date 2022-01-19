SeaWorld Orlando Releases Official Ice Breaker POV Video

SeaWorld Orlando has released the official POV video for their new roller coaster, Ice Breaker, which is opening on February 18th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Today on their official Twitter account, SeaWorld Orlando released the first official POV of their new coaster Ice Breaker.

POV: You, finally getting to watch the Ice Breaker POV 🧊#anythingbutchill pic.twitter.com/YFIvoVlJac — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 19, 2022