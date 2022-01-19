SeaWorld Orlando Releases Official Ice Breaker POV Video

SeaWorld Orlando has released the official POV video for their new roller coaster, Ice Breaker, which is opening on February 18th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Today on their official Twitter account, SeaWorld Orlando released the first official POV of their new coaster Ice Breaker.
POV: You, finally getting to watch the Ice Breaker POV 🧊#anythingbutchill pic.twitter.com/YFIvoVlJac
— SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 19, 2022
- Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills.
- The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18th, 2022.
- Pass Member Previews are taking place on various days from January 30th through February 15th, depending on individual pass level.
- Select Pass Members will be treated like VIPs as they are among the first to ride and experience Ice Breaker, before it opens in February of 2022. Pass members had the opportunity to visit SeaWorld Orlando a minimum of three times between September 7th and December 31st, 2021 and after registering, would receive an invite to an exclusive VIP Ice Breaker preview in 2022. This exclusive preview will be the first Pass Preview night scheduled, and includes additional entertainment, refreshments and more.