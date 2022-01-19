Bob Chapek’s Compensation Increased to $32.4 Million in Fiscal 2021, Bob Iger’s Rose to $45.9

The Walt Disney Company has disclosed the executive compensation for CEO Bob Chapek and former executive chairman Bob Iger, who ended his tenure at the company at the end of last year.

What’s Happening:

Chapek’s compensation package for the year totaled $32.46 million, compared with $14.1 million in the previous fiscal year.

The increase reflects the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic within the first year he led the company after his promotion to CEO in February 2020.

Iger’s compensation in his last year with the company totaled $45.9 million, compared with $21.0 million in the previous fiscal year, $47.5 million in the year before that and $65.6 million in fiscal 2018.

His total was boosted by a stock package that he was awarded as an incentive to remain with the company past his originally planned retirement date.

The compensation disclosure only covers the company’s latest fiscal year, which ended on October 2nd. It does not include Iger’s end-of-contract stock grant, which was awarded to him on December 31st, and which was worth nine figures.

The full 2022 proxy statement can be found on the SEC website

More News from The Walt Disney Company: