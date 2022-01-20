49th Annual Annie Awards Ceremony Rescheduled As Virtual Event Amid Omicron Spread

For the second year in a row, the Annie Awards, marking achievement in the field of animation as recognized by ASIFA-Hollywood, will forgo their live ceremony for their 49th annual awards, and will again be replaced by a livestream virtual format.

The ASIFA-Hollywood board said that the changes are due primarily to the growing concern over the spread of the Omicron Variant, and will also be rescheduled from the original February 26th date, now taking place on March 12th at 7:00 PM Pacific.

The ceremony livestream will be available to anyone who wishes to view it through their official website

The nominees for this year’s awards were revealed in December, with Encanto , Luca , and Raya and the Last Dragon leading the pack, with each title nominated for at least 8 awards. You can see our full list of nominations from Walt Disney Company projects here.

