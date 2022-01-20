The El Capitan Theatre Offering “Aladdin” Pajama Party Screenings

Fans of Disney’s Aladdin can experience the film in an all new way, as The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering weekend morning showings of the film that include breakfast and the encouragement to wear your pajamas!

What’s Happening:

The 1992 animated classic Aladdin is returning to The El Capitan Theatre for a limited engagement from January 21st-30th

is returning to The El Capitan Theatre for Guests coming to see weekend morning screenings of Aladdin are invited to wear their favorite child-friendly pajamas to the movie.

are invited to wear their favorite child-friendly pajamas to the movie. Each guest will receive breakfast to enjoy in their seats, which consists of your choice of cereal, yogurt, muffin, juice and coffee.

Screenings will take place at 10:00AM on Saturday January 22nd, Sunday January 23rd, Saturday January 29th and Sunday January 30th.

Tickets are $25 per person, regardless of age. You can purchase them on the El Capitan’s official website

The following are required to enter the theatre: Proof of Full Vaccination, Health Screening Checklist and Face Covering.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Aladdin is now available to stream on Disney+.