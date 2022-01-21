Photos – Food and Beverage Offerings from the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure

With the Lunar New Year festivities beginning today at Disney California Adventure, we got a chance to take a look at all of the food and beverage offerings guests can find in the park.

During a media preview of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure today, we got a look at all of the food and beverage offerings.

Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao

Shrimp Fried Rice

Mickey Chinese Hot Dog Bun and Prosperous Tiger

Lychee Celebration

Spicy Pork Dandan Noodles

Spicy Three-Cup Chicken

Mickey Sweet Potato Macaron

Garlic Noodles

Impossible Lion’s Head Meatballs

Beef Bulgogi Shortrib and Soju Peach Yuja-Ada

Asian-Style Street Corn

Gochujang Wings

Mango Pineapple Pie

Green Tea-Raspberry Parfait

Korean-Style BBQ Chicken

Baked Char Siu Bao

Spicy Kung Pao Tofu

Tiger Milk Tea

Pork Banh Mi Sandwich

Whole Fried Fish

And finally, guests can commemorate their Lunar New Year Celebration visit by picking up this Mulan

You can check out the recently released Foodie Guide for the Lunar New Year Celebration to see full menus for all of the offerings.

Check out a video of all the food and merchandise below:

The Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure will run from now through February 13th.

Earlier today, Mike was on the scene touring the special offerings for Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure and broadcasted live from the park. You can check out our replay of that stream below!