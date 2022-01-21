Photos – Food and Beverage Offerings from the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure

With the Lunar New Year festivities beginning today at Disney California Adventure, we got a chance to take a look at all of the food and beverage offerings guests can find in the park.
Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao
Shrimp Fried Rice
Mickey Chinese Hot Dog Bun and Prosperous Tiger
Lychee Celebration
Spicy Pork Dandan Noodles
Spicy Three-Cup Chicken
Mickey Sweet Potato Macaron
Garlic Noodles
Impossible Lion’s Head Meatballs
Beef Bulgogi Shortrib and Soju Peach Yuja-Ada
Asian-Style Street Corn
Gochujang Wings
Mango Pineapple Pie
Green Tea-Raspberry Parfait
Korean-Style BBQ Chicken
Baked Char Siu Bao
Spicy Kung Pao Tofu
Tiger Milk Tea
Pork Banh Mi Sandwich
Whole Fried Fish
- And finally, guests can commemorate their Lunar New Year Celebration visit by picking up this Mulan sipper.
- You can check out the recently released Foodie Guide for the Lunar New Year Celebration to see full menus for all of the offerings.
- Check out a video of all the food and merchandise below:
- The Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure will run from now through February 13th.
