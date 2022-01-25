Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Free Button to Pass Members Beginning February 7th

One of the many perks of being a Universal Orlando Pass Member was, up until this year, getting exclusive monthly buttons themed around the Resort’s many attractions. Sadly, Universal Orlando discontinued the buttons this year. But in a fun twist, Universal Studios Hollywood will now be giving away at least one free button to Pass Members.

Universal Studios Hollywood shared on Twitter today that Pass Members will be able to get the free button above beginning February 7th.

We love our Pass Member Family 💙💛 Get your exclusive, free button starting Feb 7! pic.twitter.com/8F0GIZFYMZ — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) January 25, 2022

