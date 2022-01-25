Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Free Button to Pass Members Beginning February 7th

One of the many perks of being a Universal Orlando Pass Member was, up until this year, getting exclusive monthly buttons themed around the Resort’s many attractions. Sadly, Universal Orlando discontinued the buttons this year. But in a fun twist, Universal Studios Hollywood will now be giving away at least one free button to Pass Members.
- Universal Studios Hollywood shared on Twitter today that Pass Members will be able to get the free button above beginning February 7th.
We love our Pass Member Family 💙💛 Get your exclusive, free button starting Feb 7! pic.twitter.com/8F0GIZFYMZ
— Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) January 25, 2022
