Disney+ To Launch In Over 40 Additional Countries and Territories This Summer

Disney has announced that Disney+ will debut in over 40 additional countries and 11 new territories this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has announced that the hugely popular streaming service will soon be available later this year in 42 additional countries and 11 different territories.

By the 4th quarter of 2021, Disney+ already had hit 118 million subscribers worldwide

No country-by-country release dates or prices have been released at this time.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Disney+ is currently available in 64 countries across North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America.

Per the announcement, Disney+ will launch this summer in these countries: Albania Algeria Andorra Bahrain Bosnia Herzegovina Bulgaria Croatia Czech Republic Egypt Estonia Greece Hungary Iraq Israel Jordan Kosovo Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Malta Montenegro Morocco North Macedonia Oman Palestine Poland Qatar Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Serbia Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Tunisia Turkey United Arab Emirates Vatican City Yemen

Per the announcement, Disney+ will launch in these territories: Faroe Islands French Polynesia French Southern Territories St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective Åland Islands Sint Maarten Svalbard & Jan Mayen British Indian Ocean Territory Gibraltar Pitcairn Islands St Helena

