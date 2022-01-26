Disney+ To Launch In Over 40 Additional Countries and Territories This Summer

Disney has announced that Disney+ will debut in over 40 additional countries and 11 new territories this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has announced that the hugely popular streaming service will soon be available later this year in 42 additional countries and 11 different territories.
- By the 4th quarter of 2021, Disney+ already had hit 118 million subscribers worldwide, and the launch in the countries this summer will only increase that number.
- No country-by-country release dates or prices have been released at this time.
- Disney+ is currently available in 64 countries across North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America.
- Per the announcement, Disney+ will launch this summer in these countries:
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Bahrain
- Bosnia
- Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- North Macedonia
- Oman
- Palestine
- Poland
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Vatican City
- Yemen
- Per the announcement, Disney+ will launch in these territories:
- Faroe Islands
- French Polynesia
- French Southern Territories
- St. Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective
- Åland Islands
- Sint Maarten
- Svalbard & Jan Mayen
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Gibraltar
- Pitcairn Islands
- St Helena