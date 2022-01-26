Mattel Reclaims Rights from Hasbro to Produce Disney Princess Toys

Today, Mattel has the rights once again to produce toys based on Disney’s Frozen franchise and Princess lineup, more than seven years after losing it to rival Hasbro, according to Reuters.

What’s Happening:

The reunion will bring popular Disney films, such as Aladdin ; Beauty and the Beast ; Brave ; Cinderella ; The Little Mermaid ; Mulan ; Pocahontas ; The Princess and the Frog ; Sleeping Beauty and Frozen , to Mattel, which will also make toys based on characters in newer Disney animations such as Moana and start selling them in 2023.

Mattel did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement, which follows similar ones with Disney for Pixar Animation Studio's Toy Story and Cars franchises as well as Lightyear .

Hasbro had renewed its licensing deal with Disney-owned Lucasfilm for Star Wars and would restart making products based on Indiana Jones.
Stock in Mattel has risen sharply after the toymaker said it had regained the global license for toys based on Walt Disney's Princess lineup.

What They’re Saying: