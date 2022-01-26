Peppa Pig Theme Park Offers a Closer Look at Muddy Puddles Splash Pad

We are less than one month away from the opening of a brand new theme park in Central Florida, the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park! As the park prepares to open, they have released a new look at the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad.
What’s Happening:
- The Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to open February 24th, 2022 right next door to LEGOLAND Florida.
- The park is designed for young fans of Peppa Pig, featuring attractions that the smallest of children can ride together with their parents.
- Kids will have an oinktastic time with Peppa and George doing their favorite thing: jumping up and down in the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad! This lively play area has spouting fountains, slides and other watery surprises to keep the play super splashy and fun!
- The park’s official Twitter account released a new video looking at just what the Splash Pad will be like when it opens next month:
We don't know about you but jumping in muddy puddles is one of our favorite things to do! 💦
Take a sneak peek at the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad as we get ready to JUMP in next month! #PeppaPigFL https://t.co/VU35ZCA94V pic.twitter.com/heN945OCaA
— Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) January 24, 2022
More Peppa Pig Theme Park News:
- Back in July, the full attraction list was revealed for the park. You can view that list here.
- In August, we were invited to the park to check in on the construction progress, as well as learn more about some of the park’s rides and attractions.
- In November, Peppa Pig Theme Park announced that it will open as a Certified Autism Center and revealed a specially designed ride vehicle that will allow for increased accessibility for children with wheelchairs.
- Last month, the park provided a first look at Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster.
The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park opens February 24, 2022 next to LEGOLAND Florida.