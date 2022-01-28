“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Amber Riley, Laney Perdue and More to Appear Week of January 31st

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and podcasters. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 31st-February 4th:

Monday, January 31 – Stories of Survival Daytime exclusive: 11-year-old Laney Perdue who was the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed everyone on board, including her father. Man who caught his encounter with a cougar on camera Woman who was trapped inside a candle factory when the deadly Kentucky tornado struck Woman who was paralyzed in a mountainside car crash Family who survived a historic New Jersey flood

Tuesday, February 1 Daytime exclusive: Kristin Evans, ex-girlfriend of former NFL running back Zac Stacy How being caught on tape has brought criminals to justice and saved lives

Wednesday, February 2 – The Care Generation The unconditional love, physical demands, emotional stress and financial strain of resilient caregivers

Thursday, February 3 – Popular Podcasts Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson SuChin Pak and Kulap Vilaysack’s Add to Cart . Host of true-crime podcast Up and Vanished on the search for justice.

Friday, February 4 India.Arie Mary Lambert Amber Riley ( Single Black Female )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.