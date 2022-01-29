Stars of “Disney Princess: The Concert” Offer Sneak Peek Performance with Music from “Frozen 2”

With “Disney Princess: The Concert” set to kick off on January 30th, some of the stars of the new show gave a sneak peek performance of some of the music from Disney’s Frozen 2.

Playbill Frozen 2 .

. The performances is given by Susan Egan, Anneliese van der Pol, Arielle Jacobs, and Syndee Winters from the Playbill Studio.

Egan was the original Belle in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast Hercules ; Jacobs played Jasmine in the Main Stem production of Aladdin ; Disney Channel That's So Raven, Raven's Home ) was the final Belle on Broadway; and Winters played Nala in The Lion King on Broadway and on tour.

; Jacobs played Jasmine in the Main Stem production of ; ) was the final Belle on Broadway; and Winters played Nala in on Broadway and on tour. They’re joined on the tour by Adam J. Levy, and music director Benjamin Rauhala.

The tour is scheduled through April 16 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

More about Disney Princess – The Concert: