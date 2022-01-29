Stars of “Disney Princess: The Concert” Offer Sneak Peek Performance with Music from “Frozen 2”

With “Disney Princess: The Concert” set to kick off on January 30th, some of the stars of the new show gave a sneak peek performance of some of the music from Disney’s Frozen 2.
- Playbill offered a look at a special performance of “All Is Found/Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.
- The performances is given by Susan Egan, Anneliese van der Pol, Arielle Jacobs, and Syndee Winters from the Playbill Studio.
- Egan was the original Belle in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast and voiced Meg in Disney’s animated feature Hercules; Jacobs played Jasmine in the Main Stem production of Aladdin; Disney Channel favorite van der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home) was the final Belle on Broadway; and Winters played Nala in The Lion King on Broadway and on tour.
- They’re joined on the tour by Adam J. Levy, and music director Benjamin Rauhala.
- The tour is scheduled through April 16 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
More about Disney Princess – The Concert:
