“The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits – Magic Kingdom Park Edition” Available Now

Even the grimm, grinning ghosts are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World! You cn celebrate along with them right from your own home by ordering this "The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits – Magic Kingdom Park Edition" from the Amazon Treasure Truck now.

"The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits – Magic Kingdom Park Edition" is the first game launched as part of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration.

The game is inspired by the Haunted Mansion attraction at the Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

To win you must find the most Happy Haunts as you travel through the mansion, but avoid the Hitchhiking Ghosts.

Rotating Endless Hallway changes players' positions throughout the game, and a simple, push-your-luck ghost-bidding system adds ghoulish delight.

Ghoulish new components materialized in this edition, including special glow-in-the-dark Hitchhiking Ghosts, a new haunted crypt card box, and revised artwork.

This game will be released in the Amazon online store tomorrow (January 31st) but you can order it now here

