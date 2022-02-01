British Pop Singer Anne-Marie Featured in Cameo Performance in Pixar’s “Turning Red”

We’re learning more about the upcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios, Turning Red, and today, we’ve learned about a special cameo from a British pop singer, Anne-Marie.

What’s Happening:

Fans will be able to hear the voice of British Pop Singer Anne-Marie as she makes an audio appearance in the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red .

The singer will voice the role of Lauren, a friend of lead character Mei in the film.

Turning Red tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (played by Rosalie Chiang) who sometimes turns into a red panda when she gets too excitable – a quirk Mei has to contend with along with hormones, high school and her slightly overbearing mom Ming (Sandra Oh).

Other voices to listen for in the film include Mei's friends, voiced Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park while Addison Chandler plays Devon, Mei's secret crush. Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Finneas O'Connell who will play pop band 4*Town in the film, while their songs, including "Nobody Like U," which features in the trailer, have been written by O'Connell and Billie Eilish.

What They’re Saying:

Director Domee Shi: “We are super excited to have Anne-Marie as a U.K. cameo in Turning Red . Anne-Marie really brought this role to life during our filming with a combo of quirky exuberance and humour that was note-perfect for her character, a red-panda superfan.”

“We are super excited to have Anne-Marie as a U.K. cameo in . Anne-Marie really brought this role to life during our filming with a combo of quirky exuberance and humour that was note-perfect for her character, a red-panda superfan.” Anne-Marie: “I’m a massive fan of Pixar so it was an honour to be invited to have a role in Turning Red. It’s such a special film, I love the 00’s setting, it’s nostalgic and fun and I love the concept of Mei needing to figure out her journey about growing up in this weird world.”