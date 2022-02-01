Construction Walls Up Around Former AMC Building in Downtown Disney

The day that fans of the “World’s Greatest Sandwich” have been dreading has finally come, as Earl of Sandwich and the other establishments in the former AMC Theatre building in the Downtown Disney District have closed as Disney prepares to demolish the building.

What’s Happening:

Earl of Sandwich, Sugarboo & Co. and Starbucks have all now closed as Disney prepares to demolish the building that was previously also home to the AMC Theatres.

As of this morning, the entire building is surrounded by construction walls as work is due to begin in earnest any day now.

The new developments will all take place in the areas near the Disneyland inevitably canceled

This is a multi-year project to reimagine Downtown Disney District and will include an even broader collection of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.

Earl of Sandwich could potentially return in some form during construction, but plans have not yet been finalized.

While Earl of Sandwich may be closing (at least for now), did you know that you only have to travel as far as Long Beach

Additionally, the Disneyland Monorail will be closed from February 14th through March 6th to accommodate the demolition of the former AMC Theatres.