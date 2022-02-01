Photos: Disney Studio Store in Hollywood Merchandise Update

Luke stopped by the Disney Studio Store located right next door to the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood this weekend to see what fun merchandise the store had to offer.

The Disney Studio Store is actually a relatively small store, with quite a lot of the merchandise room taken up by the attached Ghirardelli Soda Fountain. However, an entire display is currently dedicated to a wide variety of Encanto merchandise.

Encanto Pop! Funkos and plush aplenty available.

An interesting collection of Encanto-themed make-up by Alamar, which can also be found on shopDisney.

Two fun El Capitan-themed lanyards, one inspired by the theatre’s marquee and the other by the Soda Fountain.

A fun collection of various Disney-themed UNO Cards.

The El Capitan Theatre will soon be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special double-bill of The Princess Bride and Beauty and the Beast. Learn more about Date Nite at the El Capitan Theatre here