Star Wars Hot Wheels Starship Vehicles Land at Entertainment Earth

Mattel is bringing the world of Star Wars to life for young fans with their latest edition of Hot Wheels vehicles! Explore all the galaxy has to offer as you create your own outer space adventures with this starship mix.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Hot Wheels isn’t just for cars, it's for Star Wars Starships too! A new wave of galactic vehicles have landed at Entertainment Earth and fans of the saga will want to bring home these cool ships.

This assortment of diecast cast racecars can be preordered now on Entertainment Earth

Currently the cars are being sold in a case of 6. A link to this wave of vehicles can be found below.

“Launch into hyperdrive with premium replica Starships from the Star Wars universe, brought to you by Hot Wheels. Kids will love recreating some of the galaxy's most epic battles and fiercest showdowns with a variety of detailed die-cast starships to choose from. Attach the flight stand (included) to display alone or as part of a Starship collection.”

Star Wars Hot Wheels Starships 2022 Mix 2 Vehicle Case of 6 – $39.99

This Star Wars Hot Wheels Starships 2022 Mix 2 Vehicle Case includes 6 individually packaged vehicles:

1x Havoc Marauder

1x Sandcrawler

1x Classic Millennium Falcon

1x Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter

1x General Grievous' Wheel Bike

1x Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder

