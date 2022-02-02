“Turning Red” Director Domee Shi Shares Thoughts on Her Film’s Debut During the Year of the Tiger

“It’s actually perfect that Turning Red debuts in 2022—the year of the Tiger. I think it’s so cool that the Tiger represents strength, bravery, confidence, loyalty and ambition—qualities that define Mei, her mom and, really, our whole film crew." – Domee Shi, Turning Red Director pic.twitter.com/KegmmLZWpv

— Pixar (@Pixar) February 2, 2022