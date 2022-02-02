“Turning Red” Director Domee Shi Shares Thoughts on Her Film’s Debut During the Year of the Tiger

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Pixar tweeted out remarks from Director Domee Shi, and her thoughts on why the Year of the Tiger is a great time to debut Turning Red.
“It’s actually perfect that Turning Red debuts in 2022—the year of the Tiger. I think it’s so cool that the Tiger represents strength, bravery, confidence, loyalty and ambition—qualities that define Mei, her mom and, really, our whole film crew." – Domee Shi, Turning Red Director pic.twitter.com/KegmmLZWpv
— Pixar (@Pixar) February 2, 2022
- Turning Red tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (played by Rosalie Chiang) who sometimes turns into a red panda when she gets too excitable – a quirk Mei has to contend with along with hormones, high school and her slightly overbearing mom Ming (Sandra Oh).
- Yesterday, we learned that fans will be able to hear the voice of British Pop Singer Anne-Marie as she makes an audio appearance in the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red. The singer will voice the role of Lauren, a friend of lead character Mei in the film.
- Other voices to listen for in the film include Mei’s friends, voiced by Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hyein Park while Addison Chandler plays Devon, Mei’s secret crush. Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Finneas O’Connell who will play pop band 4*Town in the film, while their songs, including “Nobody Like U,” which features in the trailer, have been written by O’Connell and Billie Eilish.
- Turning Red will debut exclusively on Disney+, available to all subscribers on March 11th.