“Star Wars: Hunters – Battle for the Arena” Middle-Grade Novel Announced As Tie-In with Upcoming Video Game

With the new video game Star Wars: Hunters coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices this fall, it makes perfect sense that Lucasfilm would want to cross-promote the interactive title with tie-in content from its other departments.

This afternoon, StarWars.com officially announced and revealed the cover artwork for the upcoming middle-grade novel Star Wars: Hunters – Battle for the Arena by Mark Oshiro, which will feature characters and locations from the highly anticipated game a couple weeks ahead of its November release.

Lucasfilm Publishing has announced a new middle-grade novel entitled Star Wars: Hunters – Battle for the Arena , which will tie in with the upcoming video game Star Wars: Hunters .

, which will tie in with the upcoming video game . The story will focus on a new character named Rieve, a Force-sensitive Corellian orphan who will arrive on the planet of Vespaara to compete in the local Arena. Rieve was inspired by Lando Calrissian, Jango Fett, and Asajj Ventress.

Star Wars: Hunters – Battle for the Arena is scheduled for release on November 1, 2022, and will be written by author Mark Oshiro (From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back). The Star Wars: Hunters video game will launch on November 16 for Nintendo Switch, Google Play, and the Apple App Store.

