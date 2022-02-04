Channel That Chaos Magic with New “WandaVision” MiniCo. Figures from Entertainment Earth

It’s been more than a year since Marvel released their first MCU series WandaVision on Disney+ and even though the show is done, the collectibles keep rolling in! Two new figurines showcase the titular duo in costumes from the Halloween episode and are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

If you can’t get enough of WandaVision , we’ve got good news: new collectibles have landed at Entertainment Earth!

, we’ve got good news: new collectibles have landed at Entertainment Earth! The iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe pairing of Wanda Maximoff and Vision in several movies and a Disney+ series has been a big hit with fans and has given endless inspiration to designers and retailers including Iron Studios.

This week the company opened pre-orders on two figures in their ​​MiniCo. line that feel like they were lifted right out of the series!

Wanda and Vision are dressed in their “Sovkovian Fortune Teller” and “Mexican Wrestler” costumes from the “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” episode

Each figure is perched on a television set that shows their sweetheart in black and white, resembling their looks in the 50s.

WandaVision Wanda Halloween Version MiniCo. Vinyl Figure – $34.99

Made of plastic PVC

Hand painted

7-inches tall x 5 9/10-inches long x 5 1/2-inches wide

WandaVision Vision Halloween Version MiniCo. Vinyl Figure – $34.99

Made of plastic PVC

Hand painted

7 2/5-inches tall x 5 9/10-inches long x 4 7/10-inches wide.

