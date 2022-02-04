Official Soundtrack to “West Side Story” Now Available on Vinyl

Vinyl fans can now bring home their own copy of the soundtrack to Steven Speilberg’s remake of the classic musical, West Side Story. What’s Happening: The West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on a 2-LP Vinyl set.

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on a 2-LP Vinyl set. The 2-LP set comes in black vinyl, or the Wal-Mart exclusive blue vinyl, or the Target exclusive red vinyl with a poster.

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars: Ansel Elgort (Tony) Ariana DeBose (Anita) David Alvarez (Bernardo) Mike Faist (Riff) Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino) Rita Moreno (as Valentina) and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria)

Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

You can purchase your own copy of the record at the Disney Music Emporium here.

You can also pick up your own red vinyl copy West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist: “Prologue”

“La Borinqueña (Sharks Version)” – Performed by David Alvarez, Sharks

“Jet Song” – Performed by Mike Faist, Kyle Coffman, Kevin Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Patrick Higgins

“Something’s Coming” – Performed by Ansel Elgort

“The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade”

“The Dance at the Gym: Mambo”

“The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump”

“Maria” – Performed by Ansel Elgort

“Balcony Scene (Tonight)” – Performed by Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort

“Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo”

“America” – Performed by Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Ana Isabelle, Jennifer Florentino, Natalie Toro, Arianna Rosario, Ilda Mason, Jeanette Delgado, Annelise Cepero, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Jamila Velazquez, Edriz E. Rosa Pérez, Melody Martí, Gaby Diaz, Juliette Feliciano, Isabella Ward, Maria Alexis Rodriguez, Yesenia Ayala, Gabriela M. Soto, Sebastian Serra, Julius Anthony Rubio, Ricardo A. Zayas, Yurel Echezarreta, Kelvin Delgado, Ricky Ubeda, Carlos Sánchez Falú, Adriel Flete, Jacob Guzman, Carlos E. Gonzalez, David Avilés Morales, Andrei Chagas, David Guzman

“Gee, Officer Krupke” – Performed by Kevin Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Jess LeProtto, Ben Cook, Kyle Allen, Myles Erlick, Patrick Higgins

“One Hand, One Heart” – Performed by Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler

“Cool” – Performed by Ansel Elgort, Mike Faist

“Tonight (Quintet)” – Performed by Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Jets, Sharks

“The Rumble”

“I Feel Pretty” – Performed by Rachel Zegler, Ana Isabelle, Ilda Mason, Annelise Cepero, Jamila Velazquez, Andréa Burns, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Yassmin Alers

“Somewhere” – Performed by Rita Moreno

“A Boy Like That / I Have a Love” – Performed by Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler

“Finale”

“End Credits” Read Related Articles Director Steven Spielberg Shares Personal History in…

"West Side Story" to Open at El Capitan Theatre…

New Poster For "West Side Story" Debuts Before Film…

A Look at the Scoring Sessions for "West Side Story"