Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim Set to Star In New Teen Rom-Com Heading to Disney+

by | Feb 6, 2022 6:15 PM Pacific Time

Disney Branded Television is set to announce an original teen rom-com for Disney+ with some well known Disney talent attached with the working title Prom Pact, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Branded Television has reportedly assembled a team of well-known Disney talent for a new original teen rom-com set to debut on Disney+, with the working title Prom Pact.
  • Set to star in the project are Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Andi Mack), and Milo Manheim (Zombies, Dancing with the Stars), and comes from Modern Family star Julie Bowen and Melvin Mar, producer of Fresh Off The Boat and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.)
  • Set at the height of prom season. High school senior Mandy Coleman (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out her acceptance has been deferred, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself off the waitlist, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.
  • It is anticipated that a more formal announcement of the project will occur during Disney Branded Television’s TCA session tomorrow, February 7th.

What They’re Saying:

  • Julie Bowen: “The main character is a feminist, and she doesn’t believe in this idea of falling in love. It goes back to Shakespeare: she’s a little bit strident, very type A, and she doesn’t want to believe especially in heteronormative love, because she’s so liberal. But then she falls and there’s that undeniable chemistry.”

