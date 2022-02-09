Gameloft Announces Disney Speedstorm, a High-Octane Racing Game Launching Later This Year

by | Feb 9, 2022 4:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Gameloft, a leader in the development and publishing of games, is thrilled to announce Disney Speedstorm, a new cross-playable arcade racing experience, unveiled during today’s Nintendo Direct.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with racetracks inspired by their unique worlds.
  • An incredible lineup of racers will include Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, the Beast and more, suited-up and revving up for racing action.
  • Upgrade each racer’s stats and make the most of their unique skills, which can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way to play!

  • From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean to the wilds of The Jungle Book, and even racing on the Great Wall of China seen in Mulan or the Scare Floor from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., players can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!
  • Players will be able to speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and remote multiplayer modes, with Disney Speedstorm supporting cross-platform play.
  • Additionally, the action never slows down thanks to fresh content always around the corner. New Disney and Pixar racers will be added regularly, and unique tracks will be released often, to pump fresh strategy into the mix.
  • More details will be announced closer to launch.

  • Developed by Gameloft Barcelona, home to the Asphalt series, Disney Speedstorm is slated to launch free-to-play on PC and consoles in 2022.
  • You can now pre-register for Disney Speedstorm on their official website.

What They’re Saying:

  • Alexandru “Sasha” Adam, VP & Studio Manager, Gameloft Barcelona, said: “To work on a dream project like Disney Speedstorm, we are driven to create a game that feels like home for Disney and Pixar fans but is also unique to the arcade-racing genre. The gameplay mechanics, the racer abilities and the location design were all tailored to serve our vision of a fast and gripping competitive experience. We can’t wait to share this vision with players around the globe.”
  • Luigi Priore, VP, Disney & Pixar Games, said: “Disney fans are in for a full throttle experience with the upcoming launch of the high-speed racing game Disney Speedstorm. Gameloft has driven some of our most beloved Disney and Pixar characters to new heights with their latest interpretation, while putting a fun spin on their unique circuits and abilities to keep competing fans on the edge of their seats.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed