Gameloft Announces Disney Speedstorm, a High-Octane Racing Game Launching Later This Year

Gameloft, a leader in the development and publishing of games, is thrilled to announce Disney Speedstorm, a new cross-playable arcade racing experience, unveiled during today’s Nintendo Direct.

What’s Happening:

Disney Speedstorm is a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined as high-speed road warriors, with racetracks inspired by their unique worlds.

Upgrade each racer’s stats and make the most of their unique skills, which can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way to play!

From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean to the wilds of The Jungle Book , and even racing on the Great Wall of China seen in Mulan or the Scare Floor from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. , players can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!

More details will be announced closer to launch.

Developed by Gameloft Barcelona, home to the Asphalt series, Disney Speedstorm is slated to launch free-to-play on PC and consoles in 2022.

