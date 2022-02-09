Writer and Producer Maggie Mull Signs Overall Deal with 20th Television

Writer and producer Maggie Mull, who co-created the upcoming Hulu comedy series Maggie, has signed an overall deal with 20th Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The multi-year deal will have Mull continuing to work on Maggie while developing new comedies — both live action and animated — and supervising other writers’ projects.

Mull, who is the daughter of actor Martin Mull, began her writing career on Seth MacFarlane's live-action sitcom Dads. She's also worked on Fox's Family Guy and CBS' Life in Pieces, both of which 20th produces.

She and Justin Adler co-created Maggie, about a woman (Rebecca Rittenhouse) trying to cope with her own life and come to terms with the fact that she's psychic.

Maggie was originally developed at ABC switching platforms to Hulu in January

Rebecca Rittenhouse in Hulu’s Maggie

What They’re Saying: