Disney+ to Host Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at SXSW

Disney+ is bringing its biggest movies to Austin for free outdoor screenings at South by South West! Grab your friends and family and head to the Long Center for a smash hit movie, giveaways, larger-than-life characters, and more!
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ is bringing a free to the public outdoor screening event to SXSW on Saturday, March 12 at the Long Center. No SXSW badges required!
- Comics fans, fashion divas, and adventurers of all ages are invited to attend any (or all!) of the free outdoor screenings – Jungle Cruise, Cruella, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
- Disney+ is also inviting you to enjoy giveaways, photo ops, and more fun surprises throughout the day.
- The schedule for these special screenings is listed below:
- Jungle Cruise
- Screening Time: 11:30am
- Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.
- Cruella
- Screening Time: 3:30pm
- Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Screening Time: 7:30pm
- Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
