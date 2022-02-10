Disney+ to Host Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at SXSW

Disney+ is bringing its biggest movies to Austin for free outdoor screenings at South by South West! Grab your friends and family and head to the Long Center for a smash hit movie, giveaways, larger-than-life characters, and more!

What’s Happening:

Disney+ is bringing a free to the public outdoor screening event to SXSW on Saturday, March 12 at the Long Center. No SXSW badges required!

Comics fans, fashion divas, and adventurers of all ages are invited to attend any (or all!) of the free outdoor screenings – Jungle Cruise , Cruella , and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings .

Disney+ is also inviting you to enjoy giveaways, photo ops, and more fun surprises throughout the day.

The schedule for these special screenings is listed below: Jungle Cruise Screening Time: 11:30am Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise , a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Cruella Screening Time: 3:30pm Academy Award winner Emma Stone ( La La Land ) stars in Disney’s Cruella , an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Screening Time: 7:30pm Marvel Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

