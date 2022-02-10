Photos: ESPN Broadcasting Live from Disney California Adventure for Super Bowl LVI

ESPN is getting ready to “touch down” at the Disneyland Resort for Super Bowl LVI, with productions currently taking place at Disney California Adventure through Super Bowl Sunday on February 13th. We were at the park today and took some photos of the giant stage set-up at Paradise Gardens Park.

Disneyland Resort guests are able to catch some of their favorite ESPN shows being produced at Disney California Adventure, with Postseason NFL Countdown, NFL Live, and SportsCenter segments, NFL Matchup, and an “ESPN Deportes” presence, all being produced at the park.

Many of ESPN’s most-recognizable personalities will be on location, including Hall of Famer Randy Moss, Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark, Booger McFarland, Rex Ryan, Pro Bowl QBs Brian Griese, Robert Griffin III, Matt Hasselbeck and Alex Smith, groundbreaking NFL analyst Mina Kimes, Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick, first round pick Marcus Spears, 10-year NFL veteran Dan Orlovsky, analyst Matt Bowen, leading NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, long-time reporter Sal Paolantonio, versatile hosts Sam Ponder and Laura Rutledge, and the voice of Monday Night Football Steve Levy.

Here’s what was broadcasting live from Disney California Adventure today.

For more information on ESPN’s Super Bowl LVI coverage at the Disneyland Resort, check out this post.