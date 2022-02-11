Phase II Book Titles, Authors Revealed in Latest Episode of Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The High Republic Show”

A new episode of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The High Republic Show web series was released this afternoon, and with it came some pretty big announcements for the future of Lucasfilm Publishing’s ambitious multi-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic.

We got book titles and author reveals for The High Republic’s upcoming Phase II, interviews with Lucasfilm officials and authors, and even a look at the show’s impressive new set! Watch the embedded video below and then read our recap underneath that for a quick breakdown.

Watch “Star Wars: The High Republic Show” for February 2022:

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm Publishing has revealed the titles of the three books in the first phase of Star Wars: The High Republic's second phase, which launches this fall: the adult novel Star Wars: Convergence by Zoraida Córdova (Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – A Crash of Fate), the young-adult novel Star Wars: Path of Deceit by Tessa Gratton (Star Wars: Stories of Jedi and Sith) and Justina Ireland (Star Wars: The High Republic – Out of the Shadows), and the middle-grade novel Star Wars: The High Republic – Quest for the Hidden City by George Mann (Star Wars: Dark Legends).

A new comic book from Dark Horse entitled Star Wars: The High Republic – Quest of the Jedi will be written by Claudia Gray (Star Wars: The High Republic – The Fallen Star), and Charles Soule (Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi) is penning a comic focusing on popular Jedi Master Porter Engle for Marvel. Cavan Scott will continue to write Marvel's main Star Wars: The High Republic comic.

The upcoming coffee-table book The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic by Kristin Baver (Skywalker: A Family at War) has also been announced for a release date of September 22.

StarWars.com released concept art depicting the characters of Pikka and Joss Adren, and a preview of comic-book pages from Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #15 and Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of the Storm #2 (both due out on March 2), plus Viz Media's Star Wars: The High Republic – Edge of Balance, Volume 2 (due out on May 24).

, concept art depicting the characters of Pikka and Joss Adren, and a preview of comic-book pages from Marvel’s #15 and #2 (both due out on March 2), plus Viz Media’s , Volume 2 (due out on May 24). Today’s episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show also included interviews with Lucasfilm’s Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy James Waugh, costume designer Caitlyn Jacques, The High Republic author Daniel José Older, Director of Creative Franchise at Disney-Lucasfilm Press Michael Siglain, and the above-mentioned Kristin Baver (host of This Week in Star Wars on Lucasfilm’s official Star Wars YouTube channel).

What they’re saying:

Star Wars.com: “A new episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show arrived today to reveal a new book collecting the art of the era and other news!”

Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic launches this fall from Lucasfilm Publishing.