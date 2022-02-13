New Spot For Marvel’s “Moon Knight” Debuts During Super Bowl LVI

We’re not even at Halftime yet and the things that we’re already seeing during tonight’s Super Bowl has us wondering what’s left for the rest of the game. Especially thanks to another Marvel spot, this time for the highly anticipated new Disney+ series, Moon Knight.

What’s Happening:

Today, during the Big Game, an action-packed TV spot offered viewers a thrilling look at Moon Knight, an original series from Marvel Disney+

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

Moon Knight debuts exclusively on Disney+ March 30, 2022.

debuts exclusively on Disney+ March 30, 2022. Just moments before the spot for Moon Knight, we also got a look at Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, that led to a full trailer now available online.