Marvel Drops New Trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Ahead of Super Bowl LVI Kick-Off

Super Bowl Sunday is always a time for big new commercials and trailers, and in that spirit, Marvel Studios have released a new trailer for their next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What’s Happening:

This new trailer, released prior to the kick-off of Super Bowl LVI, follows the original teaser Spider-Man: No Way Home .

. Listen closely and you might hear the voice of a mysterious character, which ties in with rumors of potential surprise appearances in the film.

In addition to the trailer, a brand new poster for the film was also unveiled today:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers.

The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6th, 2022.

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

