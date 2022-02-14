Trio of LA Rams Stars to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory at Disneyland Today

Last night, the Los Angeles Rams won the big game — and in their home stadium. Today (February 14th), stars Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Matt Stafford are headed to Disneyland to celebrate.

What’s Happening:

Following Sunday night’s big game, Super Bowl champion Rams including Aaron Donald, Matt Stafford, and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp are heading to Disneyland.

The trio announced the news in the latest installment of Disney Parks iconic commercial (seen above).

Incidentally, prior to the official commercial’s release, ESPN

Making good on their promise, Kupp, Donald, and Stafford will participate in a special celebratory cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland today.

The event is expected to kick off around 1: 30 p.m. PT.

As a reminder, valid admission including theme park reservations are required.

However, those not in attendance can follow along live on the @DisneyParks TikTok and @DisneyParks Instagram starting at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Of course, you can also stay tuned to @laughing_place on Twitter and LaughingPlace.com as we’ll have full coverage of today’s festivities.

Meanwhile, if you want to feel like an MVP on your next trip to Disneyland and “beyond the berm,” Tony has a few suggestions