Trio of LA Rams Stars to Celebrate Super Bowl Victory at Disneyland Today

Last night, the Los Angeles Rams won the big game — and in their home stadium. Today (February 14th), stars Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Matt Stafford are headed to Disneyland to celebrate.
What’s Happening:
- Following Sunday night’s big game, Super Bowl champion Rams including Aaron Donald, Matt Stafford, and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp are heading to Disneyland.
- The trio announced the news in the latest installment of Disney Parks iconic commercial (seen above).
- Incidentally, prior to the official commercial’s release, ESPN reporter Dianna Russini tweeted a behind the scenes video of Kupp and Stafford declaring they were Disneyland bound.
Going to Disneyland! pic.twitter.com/26SAtAMfuo
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 14, 2022
- Making good on their promise, Kupp, Donald, and Stafford will participate in a special celebratory cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland today.
- The event is expected to kick off around 1: 30 p.m. PT.
- As a reminder, valid admission including theme park reservations are required.
- However, those not in attendance can follow along live on the @DisneyParks TikTok and @DisneyParks Instagram starting at 1:30 p.m. PT.
- Of course, you can also stay tuned to @laughing_place on Twitter and LaughingPlace.com as we’ll have full coverage of today’s festivities.
- Meanwhile, if you want to feel like an MVP on your next trip to Disneyland and “beyond the berm,” Tony has a few suggestions.