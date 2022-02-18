Final Episode of “Muppet Babies” to Air Tonight on Disney Junior

According to a series of tweets from Disney Branded Television, Muppet Babies will be ending its run on Disney Junior with an extended final episode airing today, February 18th.
What’s Happening:
- The tweet thread from Disney Branded Television began with a heartfelt message towards the cast and creative team of Muppet Babies:
Thank you to the talented cast and creative team of #DisneyJunior's #MuppetBabies for introducing a whole new generation to these zany characters with three heartfelt seasons.https://t.co/Ur89lA7ElT
— Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) February 18, 2022
- The series' extended-length final episode premieres tonight, Friday, February 18th at 5:00pm ET/PT on Disney Junior and will then be available to stream with the rest of the series on Disney+.
- The finale pays homage to the original The Muppet Show with a big opening song number featuring appearances from fan-favorite Muppets, which you can watch below:
- Muppet Babies is based on the original Emmy Award-winning animated series that aired in the 80s and 90s, and has been airing on Disney Junior for three seasons.