“Moana” and “Mulan” Heading to the El Capitan Theatre in Celebration of Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre will welcome Moana on March 3rd and 4th, featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Mulan (1998) on March 5th and 6th, with Pajama Party screenings Saturday and Sunday at 10:00am.

What’s Happening:

During Mulan Pajama Party screenings, Guests can enjoy breakfast in their reserved seat while wearing their favorite family-friendly pajamas. Each Guest attending will receive a muffin, cereal, yogurt and juice or coffee.

Daily showtimes for Moana and Mulan are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm, with the Mickey Mouse short Clock Cleaners playing alongside both films. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

D23 Gold Members can receive one complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and one complimentary 20oz bottled beverage when showing their current membership card at concessions, limited to one redemption per member card.

Tickets are now on sale at www.ElCapitanTickets.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

All seats are reserved and $12 for all ages.

About Moana:

From Walt Disney Animations Studios comes Moana, a sweeping film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she's always sought: her own identity. Rated PG.

