SeaWorld Orlando Changes Height Requirement for Ice Breaker One Day After Opening

SeaWorld Orlando has changed the height requirement for Ice Breaker one day after its opening. Riders are now required to be at least 54 inches tall.

As you can see in the far left of the image above, the height requirements for Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando were 54 inches to ride without supervision and 48 inches to ride with supervision.

As of today, the requirement is simply listed at 54 inches, as see in these images taken from the SeaWorld app below:

The new coaster was originally touted as being a sort of thrilling family coaster, which was mentioned during the presentation from the grand opening of the new attraction, as you can see in the video below:

Obviously this new change to the height requirement limits the family-oriented capacities of this new coaster.

More on Ice Breaker: