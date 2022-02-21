Marvel Stalwart Nancy Murphy Passes Away

Marvel shared on Twitter today of the loss of Nancy Murphy, who was a pillar of the Marvel office for over 40 years. Overseeing subscriptions & mailings, her kindness, care, and foresight paved the way for Marvel's history to carry on.
- Sadly, there’s not much more information about Nancy, but it is touching to see Marvel pay tribute to someone who may not be well known, but still left an indelible mark on the company.
We are saddened to hear of the loss of Nancy Murphy, who was a pillar of the Marvel office for over 40 years. Overseeing subscriptions & mailings, her kindness, care, and foresight paved the way for Marvel's history to carry on. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/3op5nCzf7q
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 21, 2022
