Marvel Stalwart Nancy Murphy Passes Away

We are saddened to hear of the loss of Nancy Murphy, who was a pillar of the Marvel office for over 40 years. Overseeing subscriptions & mailings, her kindness, care, and foresight paved the way for Marvel's history to carry on. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/3op5nCzf7q

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 21, 2022