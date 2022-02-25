The First Episode of the “Discover Universal” Podcasts Takes An In-Depth Look at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Fans of the Universal Orlando Resort can now get an in-depth and closer look at the history of Universal’s Islands of Adventure and a slew of trivia and tidbits about the park in the first episode of the official Discover Universal podcast.

What’s Happening:

has made its debut and in it, they discuss trivia and tidbits as they take a look at the history and evolution of In the podcast they share information about the park, including the new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, as well as overlooked details about Seuss Landing, the Port of Entry, and Toon Lagoon.

They also share how the park’s roots are based in literature, with each island being based on a type of literature, whether it be comics, novels, or even legends.

Podcast, Kari Ringer and David Brescia have worked at the parks in many roles, from performing in shows to hosting events and they're huge fans of all things Universal. Together, they share some of their favorite things to do, tips for experiencing Universal and go behind the scenes as you hear them experience attractions and bring you exclusive stories.

They also spend portions of the first episode of the show debating the best ways to go into the park, with their ultimate tip being based on the weather forecast for the day.

This is only the first episode of the Discover Universal podcast, and Universal Orlando has promised that the podcast will be the place to explore all the excitement that the Universal Orlando Resort has to offer.