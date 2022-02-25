Photos: TRON Lightcycle / Run Permanent Canopy Installation Finally Begins at the Magic Kingdom

Significant progress on the exterior canopy of TRON Lightcycle / Run has been made since our last update a couple of weeks ago. Let’s head to the Magic Kingdom for a look at what’s new.

While in the Storybook Circus area of the park, we are able to catch the usual glimpses of the ride track and show building that will house the bulk of the coaster experience.

Most exciting is the progress that has finally been made on the canopy of the exterior structure, with installation underway on the permanent structure.

The majority of the structure is still awaiting the roof installation.

We’re still waiting on an official opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run.

When the attraction opens, guests will be able to climb aboard their own Lightcycle and hold on as they are swept into the computer world of TRON, beginning a race that will be unlike any other. TRON Lightcycle / Run is reported to be nearly identical to the coaster that debuted in Shanghai Disneyland when that park opened. That version of the attraction has remained extremely popular with park guests, and is a big hit with fans from all over the world.

Not too much to be seen from within Tomorrowland itself.