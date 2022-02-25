“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” with the Show’s Cast and Producers

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts talk about an iconic moment from The Book of Boba Fett, speak with producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar about The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows begin by talking about a particular iconic moment from The Book of Boba Fett, where Boba Fett is given a new Rancor.
- Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- Our hosts then have a talk with the executive producers of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar.
- They talk about how they’ve been trying to get The Proud Family back on the air for the last 15 years, and how the show is “unapologetically Black.”
- Penny and the gang were portrayed as 12-13 years old in the original series, but they have now grown up to become 14 year olds in ninth grade.
- Smith and Farqujar talk about the returning characters we’ll see in the series, in addition to brand-new characters.
- And finally, the cast of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, including Kyla Pratt (Penny), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud) and Jomarie Payton (Suga Mama), put their Proud Family knowledge to the test, by guessing iconic characters from the series based only on their descriptions.
- They then talk about why the show is important in today’s world and what fans can expect from the new series.