Latest “Disney+ Voices” Takes a Look at Historical Lack of Representation In Animation and How “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Changes That

The latest entry in the Disney+ Voices series takes directors of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and together they share how their series blasts through the glass ceiling, especially when looking at the historical lack of representation of Black women in animation.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has released the latest video in their series, Disney+ Voices. In this entry, directors of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Latoya Ravenaeu and Tara Whitaker discuss what has been a historical lack of representation of Black women in the media, specifically in the art of animation.

sets out to change that. They also get personal and share how they both got into their careers in animation, and how their families have influenced their careers.

follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her, and her own teenage hormones. Penny's friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny's Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kids but also having two dads, a first for Smithville. Cast members reprising their roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Recurring voices include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins.

