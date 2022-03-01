Craig’s Restaurant Hosting Tammy Faye-Style Gospel Brunch This Weekend

Los Angeles-based fans of Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye can celebrate the film this weekend with a special Tammy Faye-style Gospel brunch at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- Craig’s Restaurant, located on Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood, will be hosting a Gospel brunch on Saturday, March 5th and Sunday, March 6th in celebration of The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
- The brunch will include complimentary lashes and bubbles.
- You can either call 310.276.1900 or visit this link to make a reservation.
- Check out Bill’s review of The Eyes of Tammy Faye here.
About The Eyes of Tammy Faye:
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain). In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) built a burgeoning religious broadcasting network and theme park – until rivals, financial wrongdoing and scandal toppled their empire.