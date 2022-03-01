Craig’s Restaurant Hosting Tammy Faye-Style Gospel Brunch This Weekend

Los Angeles-based fans of Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye can celebrate the film this weekend with a special Tammy Faye-style Gospel brunch at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

Craig’s Restaurant, located on Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood, will be hosting a Gospel brunch on Saturday, March 5th and Sunday, March 6th in celebration of The Eyes of Tammy Faye .

. The brunch will include complimentary lashes and bubbles.

You can either call 310.276.1900 or visit this link

Check out Bill’s review of The Eyes of Tammy Faye here

About The Eyes of Tammy Faye: