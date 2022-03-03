Face Coverings Optional Beginning March 11th in Most Indoor Locations Aboard the Disney Cruise Line

Following recently updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Disney Cruise Line has updated their face covering requirements for sailings originating from a U.S. port of departure. Beginning March 11th, face coverings on Disney Cruise Line will become optional in most indoor locations.

What’s Happening:

Disney announced today that face coverings will become optional in most indoor locations aboard Disney Cruise Line sailings originating from the U.S.

Guests ages 2 and up, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will still be required to wear face coverings in the Walt Disney Theatre.

Guests under 5 years of age who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings in Youth Activities spaces and in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique; and, while not required, these guests are recommended to wear a face covering in all other indoor locations.

Face coverings may be required in ports of call based on local government requirements, including in some areas at Castaway Cay.

Masks should also be worn in the cruise terminal during the boarding and screening process, as well as during disembarkation.

