Photos: Updated Look at Nova Corps Starblaster Outside of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

While at EPCOT yesterday for the first day of the International Flower & Garden Festival, we were able to get a look at the recently installed Nova Corps Starblaster in front of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind getting some painting touch-ups.
Once complete, this ship will be the signature icon of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion and immediately establish the Xandarian storyline guests will discover inside this new attraction. Plus, the bold blue and gold colors will make this a stunning new addition to World Discovery.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is due to open this summer at EPCOT.
