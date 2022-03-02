Squeaks from “The Fox and the Hound” Appears at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival for the First Time

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival began its 4 month-long run today. One of the highlights of this particular Festival is always the incredible topiary displays found all throughout the park. This year, a very obscure Disney character has appeared on a topiary for a completely different movie. That character is Squeaks, from the 1981 animated film, The Fox and the Hound.

Squeaks actually can be found on top of Sneezy’s nose, part of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs topiary display.

topiary display. While The Fox and the Hound is actually a pretty serious film, as far as Disney animated features go, Squeaks provides some needed comic relief, by constantly escaping the clutches of clumsy Dinky and Boomer, who are trying to eat him.

