Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Closer Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Load Station

Walt Disney Imagineering shared an even closer look at the station and load platform of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, as they anticipate the opening of the attraction this Summer!
What’s Happening:
- In the video shared on Disney’s Instagram and TikTok, Liz, Senior Ride Development Engineer from Walt Disney Imagineering, gives us an inside look at ride system testing for the attraction.
- Liz also tells us that guests can “expect the unexpected” due to the innovative Omnicoaster ride system.
- When it opens, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.
- Imagineers have also described the attraction as a family thrill coaster, putting it somewhere between Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Actress Glenn Close is also set to reprise her role as Nova Prime from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film for the new attraction.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open this summer at EPCOT.
