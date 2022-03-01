Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Closer Look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Load Station

Walt Disney Imagineering shared an even closer look at the station and load platform of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, as they anticipate the opening of the attraction this Summer!

What’s Happening:

In the video shared on Disney’s Instagram

Liz also tells us that guests can “expect the unexpected” due to the innovative Omnicoaster ride system.

When it opens, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.

Imagineers have also described the attraction as a family thrill coaster, putting it somewhere between Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Actress Glenn Close is also set to reprise her role as Nova Prime from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film for the new attraction.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open this summer at EPCOT

https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPdSKcEkS/

More Walt Disney World News: