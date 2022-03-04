Disney Responds to “Don’t Say Gay” Bill TV Ad Airing in Orlando Area

Yesterday, we reported on a TV ad airing in the Orlando area asking Disney to publicly oppose the proposed law that some refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay bill” that is currently making its way through the Florida state legislature. The proposed law, which is officially named the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, recently passed the Florida’s House and is pending in the state’s Senate. Following this ad and some public backlash on social media, Disney responded with a statement.

What’s Happening:

Disney responded to the matter through a statement released on the Good Morning America Twitter account